Leicester surviving relegation would be a 'bigger achievement' than their famed 2015-16 Premier League title, says Foxes forward Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy believes Leicester surviving relegation would be a "bigger achievement" than their famed Premier League title in 2015-16.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English striker was a key figure in the Foxes' incredible title run in the 2015-16 season, scoring 24 goals under Claudio Ranieri. However, this term Leicester find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum fighting top-flight survival. They are currently placed in the 18th spot in the Premier League table, two points from safety and have just three games to turn around their fortunes. This has led Vardy to claim that keeping Leicester afloat will be the "biggest achievement" of his career, more important than the Premier League title win.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think at this moment in time it would be the biggest achievement. That's how important it is,” the 36-year-old said, speaking to TalkSPORT radio.

"It's hard and I don't think hurting is actually a strong enough word for personally how I'm feeling as a person, being here that long. Being on all the ups and downs throughout all of the time that I've been here, I've never wanted to see us be in a situation like that again, so to be where we are, it's hard to take. I love this club. It’s hurting me on a personal level a real lot. I’ve got to be one that stands up and be accounted for. I’ve got to give my upmost and try to help the team as much as possible," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vardy himself has struggled to find the net regularly and was on a 19-match goalless streak before scoring in successive games against Leeds and Everton. When asked if he could point out what went wrong at the King Power Stadium he was left searching for words.

“No, I really can’t. I think if you ask 99 per cent of people they couldn’t have seen this happening. It’s been tough trying to work out the whys and what’s gone on to get us to be in this situation, you can’t put your finger on it. I can’t put my finger on it myself, it’s been really tough. I’m a striker, all I want to do is score goals and help the team and it’s not happened this year for whatever the reason may be.

"But it is the situation that we’re in and we’ve got to stand up and be counted for and make sure that we’re doing everything we possibly can to pick up as many points as we can in these last three games to give us a chance," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Vardy will hope to be on the scoresheet when Leicester host Liverpool next on Monday in the Premier League, before taking on Newcastle United and West Ham in the final two games of the season.