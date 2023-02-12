Leeds United vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leeds against Man United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United could have gone level on points with second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League in their last match, but were held to a 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

They have the chance to exact revenge when they face the same opponent again at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Red Devils (43 points) can still put pressure on their cross-city rivals as they look to continue with their current five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, despite having their 13-game overall winning run at home come to an end in midweek.

Leeds are under caretaker coach Michael Skubala and are just about hovering over the relegation places with 19 points. A win on Sunday could be crucial in their bid to avoid the drop.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Leeds vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Manchester United Date: February 12, 2023 Kick-off: 9am ET, 2pm GMT, 7:30pm IST Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), fubto TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

In India, the Star Sports network has rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network, Telemundo fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Leeds team news & squad

Luis Sinisterra was taken off with a hamstring strain at Old Trafford on Wednesday, while Pascal Struijk suffered a concussion and will be rendered unavailable as per concussion protocols.

As such, Junior Firpo and Crysencio Summerville would replace Struijk and Sinisterra at left-back and going forward, respectively.

Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Archie Gray and Adam Forshaw are also injured, while Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are doubts, meaning Weston McKennie can start in the event the latter misses out.

Leeds possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robels Defenders Koch, Wober, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling Midfielders Adams, Roca, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Summerville Forwards Gnonto, Rutter, Bamford

Man Utd team news & squad

Casemiro in the midst of a three-game ban, while Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are all out injured.

Antony and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are doubts after missing the home match due to a leg problem and illness, respectively, but Jadon Sancho makes his return at the right time.

Erik ten Hag might expect Wout Weghorst to put up a show after allowing the Dutchman just 59 minutes in the last outing.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst