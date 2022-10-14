Leeds United vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal will be on the road this weekend to take on Leeds United for their tenth Premier League game of the season. The Gunners find themselves at the top of league table following an incredible start to the season which has seen then pick up eight wins from their nine matches so far.
Leeds United's last victory was a 3-0 triumph against Chelsea back in August. They're on a poor run of form, having failed to pick up three points in their last five matches. Jesse Marsch's team badly needs a win but they will have their work cut out when they host Arsenal in front of their fans on Sunday.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.
Leeds United vs Arsenal date & kick-off time
Game:
Leeds United vs Arsenal
Date:
October 16, 2022
Kick-off:
2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:30pm IST
Venue:
Elland Road, Leeds
How to watch Leeds United vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Peacock.
There is no telecast for the game between Leeds United and Arsenal in the United Kingdom (UK).
Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Peacock
UK
N/A
N/A
India
Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD
Hotstar
Leeds United team news and squad
Jesse Marsch will be happy to welcome Luis Sinisterra back into the squad following the player's one-game ban.
Archie Gray, Stuart Dallas, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Adam Forshaw remain out of contention for Leeds whereas Junior Firpo is a doubt for the clash.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meslier, Klaesson, Robles
Defenders
Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh
Midfielders
Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Sinisterra, Klich
Forwards
Bamford, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood
Arsenal team news and squad
Arsenal have two long-term absentees in Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny who have been ruled of the weekend's clash.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful for the game due to a calf issue but Mikel Arteta has everyone else at his disposal.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Turner, Hein.
Defenders
White, Gabriel, Saliba, Holding, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Tierney, Cedric.
Midfielders
Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Partey.
Forwards
Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Saka, Nelson.