'We have belief' - Under-fire Leeds boss Marsch backs Whites to turn terrible Premier League form around ahead of Man Utd double showdown

Jesse Marsch insisted that Leeds United are capable of turning things around ahead of two crunch Premier League matches against Manchester United.

Leeds lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest

Will face Man Utd twice this week

Marsch confident of his team's abilities

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites went down 1-0 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday. This was their seventh straight league game without a win as they continue to languish near the relegation zone. They are next up against in-form Manchester United whom they will face twice within a gap of four days but Marsch is confident that the team is capable of turning things around.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Marsch said: "It's my responsibility, and I understand their frustration and I accept it and I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results, or we find ourselves in a stressful situation.

"I understand the doubts. Internally we have belief here. We do. The players are all in. They've giving everything they have. It's just we're young and we're still trying to put it all together. But I have to find a way right now to make sure that come Wednesday we're ready for a big result."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Four of Leeds' relegation rivals: Forest, Wolves, Leicester and Everton, registered a win over the weekend mounting further pressure on Marsch's side.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? After the double header against the Red Devils, Leeds next take on Everton and Southampton who are currently 18th and 20th in the league table respectively.