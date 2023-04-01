USMNT star Brenden Aaronson starts for Leeds against top-of-the-table Arsenal as Weston McKennie makes bench

Brenden Aaronson has been named to Leeds' starting XI to face top-of-the-table Arsenal, while fellow USMNT star is on the bench.

Aaronson starts for Leeds

McKennie on bench after battling flu

Leeds massive underdogs against title hopefuls

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder was named to Javi Gracia's XI at the Emirates after coming off the bench for wins over Grenada and El Salvador during the international break.

He is the only American to make the XI, though, with Tyler Adams remaining out due to an injury that should keep him out the rest of the season. Weston McKennie, meanwhile, only made the bench after dealing with some kind of illness during the USMNT's win over El Salvador.

LEEDS XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Koch; Roca, Summerville; Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds head into the match against Arsenal as massive underdogs, with the Gunners looking to continue their Premier League title push. Leeds, meanwhile, are in the heat of a relegation race, but enter Saturday just outside the relegation zone as part of a nine-team group fighting against the drop.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds will face a short turnaround following Saturday's match, as they'll head back to Elland Road to host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.