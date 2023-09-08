WATCH: Great news for Leah Williamson! Lionesses captain and Arsenal star completes first treadmill run after heartbreaking ACL injury ruled her out of Women's World Cup

Arsenal star Leah Williamson was a major absentee from England's squad for the World Cup, however, the defender is back training in the gym.

Williamson injured in April

Missed Women's World Cup

Back training in the gym

WHAT HAPPENED? Williamson has had a fantastic time leading the Lionesses, winning the Women's Finalissima and the Euros this past year. After rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in April, she missed the Women's World Cup. However, what is very good news for the Gunners and the Lionesses is that Williamson is back training in the gym.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williamson was one of three major misses for the Lionesses as they ended up runners-up to Spain in the Women's World Cup alongside Beth Mead and Fran Kirby.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMSON? Williamson will continue training with the Gunners to try and continue her recovery and make it back as early as possible this season.