Lazio – Milan, 1–0: the match statistics

Lazio – Milan 1–0 (1–0 at half-time)





Goalscorers: 27’ Isaksen (L)





Assist: 27’ Marusic (L)





LAZIO (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Patric, Taylor (replaced by Belahyane in the 44th minute of the second half); Isaksen (replaced by Pedro in the 22nd minute of the second half), Maldini (replaced by Dia in the 22nd minute of the second half), Zaccagni (replaced by Cancellieri in the 37th minute of the second half). Manager: Sarri.





MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori (replaced by Athekame in the 12th minute of the second half), De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers (replaced by Ricci in the 39th minute of the second half), Fofana (replaced by Nkunku in the 21st minute of the second half), Modric, Jashari, Estupiñán (replaced by Bartesaghi in the 12th minute of the second half); Leão (replaced by Fulkrug in the 21st minute of the second half), Pulisic. Manager: Allegri





Referee: Mr Alberto Ruben Arena – Torre del Greco (NA)









Bookings: 9’st Estupinian (M), 25’st Motta (L), 36’st Tavares (L), 45’ +4st Pedro (L), 45’+5st Patric (L)









Sent off: -