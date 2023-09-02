Lazio blame Man Utd for failed deadline day move for Mason Greenwood as striker joins Getafe on loan

Lazio pointed the finger at Manchester United after failing to complete the signing of Mason Greenwood before Friday's transfer deadline.

The Serie A outfit's hopes of securing Greenwood's services on deadline day were dashed as the paperwork wasn't submitted before the 7pm cut-off in Italy. Getafe made the most of the opportunity and signed Greenwood on loan, which led to celebrations outside their stadium.

Lazio's president, Claudio Lotito, insisted had made every effort to secure Greenwood's signature and also revealed the player's desire to join the Serie A club. However, United's delay in processing the required documents scuppered the deal, leaving Lazio disappointed.

"I tried until the last minute," Lotito told La Lazio Siamo Noi shortly after the Italian transfer window closed on Friday evening.

"They didn’t countersign in time. He wanted to come to Lazio."

Although Lotito was keen to land Greenwood, it has been reported that head coach Maurizio Sarri had reservations about signing the forward, citing concerns related to the player's attitude and fitness.

The 21-year-old has been training with a personal fitness expert and last played a competitive game in January 2022, when he was charged with attempted rape, domestic violence and controlling behaviour.

Greenwood left Man Utd following a six-month internal investigation after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges against him in February this year, due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence.

The striker could make his Getafe debut against Osasuna on September 17 after the international break.