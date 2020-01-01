Lampard's youth project will work for Chelsea, says ex-defender Elliott

The former Blues centre-back is impressed with the direction that the club is going with youth continuing to be at the forefront this season

are well set up to continue their long-term growth when football returns due to the decisions taken to appoint Frank Lampard as manager and to promote youth from within, according to former defender Paul Elliott.

The Blues find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League amid a stoppage in the season due to an outbreak of Covid-19 which has halted play across most of the world of football.

Lampard's side still have a chance of glory in the and made the last 16 of the but a 3-0 home defeat in the first leg to which means they are likely to be knocked out of Europe, whenever the season resumes.

Elliott was a big-money signing for the Stamford Bridge club for £1.4 million in 1991 and he now sits on the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board. Through that role, he has worked closely with Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck and is happy to see the direction that his former club is moving.

"I am delighted for Frank Lampard and Bruce Buck who I know very well," Elliott told Goal. "I am delighted for their manner and approach and example they are setting by giving young English talent a chance to flourish and now they see the rewards.

"Continuity, patience and stability equal success. Lampard has got a strong base there and he has taken these kids to an unimaginable level. Reece James the full-back has been outstanding. He is a man beyond his years.

"He has been great. I am pleased for Tammy Abraham. He has come in and faced some challenges strongly and solidly. Mason Mount has been top class."

has been moved to 2021 to ease pressure on the club calendar as the governing bodies aim to complete the season by June 30 with English football on hiatus until April 30 at the earliest.

The stoppage may give Gareth Southgate's some extra time to blood talented young players ahead of the upcoming tournament. Elliott believes that the midfielders might particularly benefit from the experiences they are gaining.

"Now we have a whole load of top quality English midfield players; we have Harry Winks, Jack Grealish and James Maddison," he added. "We have more quality than I have seen for many years. It is unbelievable."

Chelsea are now in lockdown themselves with the UK government set to announce more measures to try to contain the pandemic in the coming days.