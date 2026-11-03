'Don't get confused!' - Lamine Yamal's father reveals the truth about the Barcelona star's REAL name

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has become a global phenomenon, but it appears the footballing world has been misunderstanding a fundamental detail about the teenager's name. His father, Mounir Nasraoui, has stepped in to provide a necessary correction regarding how his son should be addressed.

Advertisement

Global superstar's true surname revealed

Despite being one of the sport's most recognisable figures, the 19-year-old winger's name has been widely misinterpreted. Fans and media routinely refer to the forward as 'Yamal', assuming it functions as his family name.

However, his father, Mounir Nasraoui, has clarified that 'Lamine Yamal' actually operates as a compound first name. It follows the traditional structure of Spanish names like Luis Enrique or Jose María. The teenager's actual surname is Nasraoui Ebana, meaning he should never be referred to simply by the second half of his forename.

Setting the record straight

Taking to a live broadcast, Nasraoui was eager to correct the widespread misunderstanding surrounding his son's identity.

"I'm going to tell you something, guys," Nasraoui said. "His name is Lamine Yamal, but Yamal is not his surname. His surname is Nasraoui Ebana. I want everyone to understand that. So, don’t get confused.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Lamine Yamal is his name. That's why his father tells him, 'Lamine Yamal, through the good times and the bad, my boy.' And remember one thing: you will never be at the top as long as Lamine Yamal is on the pitch."

Related Topics

Next matches BAR Champions League 15:00 AVL

The player himself addressed the topic when speaking to Mundo Deportivo as a 16-year-old, offering a simple preference for those struggling with the compound structure. "My name is Lamine Yamal, but if you want to shorten it, then Lamine," he said.

A soaring trajectory at Camp Nou

The clarification arrives during a spectacular period for the youngster. After claiming two La Liga titles with Barcelona, as well as lifting the European Championship and World Cup trophies with Spain, the forward has cemented his status among the global elite. He recently finished third in the Ballon d'Or voting, a ceremony that saw Harry Kane claim the top prize in London.

Advertisement

Now wearing Barcelona's iconic No. 10 shirt, his performances on the pitch continue to dazzle. He has already registered 12 goals and 11 assists this season, with his latest domestic masterclass featuring two goals and an assist in a resounding 6-1 thrashing of Alaves. 'Lamine Yamal' remains printed across his back, serving as an integral element of his personal brand.

Crucial tests await Barcelona

The Catalan giants face a demanding week as they look to maintain their scintillating goalscoring form across multiple competitions. Aston Villa will provide a stern Champions League test on Tuesday, requiring Barcelona to be at their sharpest in Europe.

Advertisement

Following that midweek clash, they must quickly refocus and navigate a tricky domestic assignment on Sunday. The squad will travel to the Metropolitano to confront Atletico Madrid, a fixture that will undoubtedly test their La Liga title credentials.