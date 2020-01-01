'I’m always looking to push myself' - Lallana explains decision to leave Liverpool for Brighton

The 32-year-old has departed Anfield after six years with the Reds, and his affection for Jordan Henderson was clear in a recent interview

Adam Lallana has explained his decision to leave for , describing the Seagulls as “the perfect fit”.

Lallana brought to an end his six-year spell at Anfield last week, capping his time on Merseyside with the Premier League title.

The 32-year-old joined Brighton on a three-year deal, and will be hoping to help them improve on this season’s 15th-place finish under Graham Potter.

More teams

Lallana says he wanted to go somewhere outside of his comfort zone, and Brighton fit the bill.

“For me in my life now, if you know me as a person, I don’t think I’m ever in my comfort zone,” Lallana told talkSPORT. “I’m always looking to push myself and improve myself.

“One thing I have learnt over the last year is that there is no limit to whatever you want to achieve. You can always better yourself every day. I’ve seen the best players in the world living with that attitude.

“People might see it as a brave move but I see it as a very calculated but perfect move. The perfect fit. It will probably go down as a big signing for Brighton but I don’t see it as that. I see it as a big move for myself coming to a fantastic club with huge ambition. I’m looking forward to being part of a great journey that lies ahead.

“I see the qualities of Brighton. I’ve seen the infrastructure. I’ve spoken to the manager. Spoken with the chairman and Dan Ashworth, the technical director. There’s a plan there and a vision and a project.

“I’m so excited to be part of that. Add to what they’ve already got and hopefully improve every aspect. Willingness to learn and keep improving as a player and person and I think we can achieve good things moving forward.”

Lallana was also asked about his emotional tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. He welled up when talking about Henderson after Liverpool lifted the league title, saying nobody deserved success more than his skipper.

“It’s obviously very apparent that we are best mates and our wives are best mates, our kids are best friends and go to the same schools,” he said.

Article continues below

“I didn’t want to hold anything in or block anything in. I felt like I got all my emotion out. As soon as Saturday arrived and Sunday came and I knew I was heading down for my medical on Monday, I was so ready for my next challenge.

“Everything was Brighton this and Brighton that. I know it sounds pretty blunt to put a line under Liverpool but it is. I felt like I dealt with leaving Liverpool and want to make that transition over to Brighton. I felt like I’ve done that as well as possible.

“Me and Jordan will be in contact forever. Best mates. I’ll have to introduce him to the south coast so when we are both retired maybe he’ll have a little place down there, who knows.”