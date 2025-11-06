How to buy La Liga 2025/26 tickets: Prices, resale, hospitality & more

La Liga is adored by football fans all over the globe. Millions sit glued to their screens watching the sublime Spanish league matches every week of the season.

While clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid tend to grab the headlines and entice the world-class players, all the top-tier sides can turn on the style and produce memorable performances.

It's set to be another unmissable La Liga season, so let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your footballing dreams come true by securing a ticket to a La Liga match this season, including where to buy them and how much they will cost.

Everything to know about La Liga 2025/26

Timeline Aug 15 2025 - May 24 2026 Teams 20 Format Each team plays 38 matches Location Spain Relegation Bottom 3 teams drop to Segunda Division Tickets Tickets

La Liga in Miami 2025: Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona tickets

The Spanish FA has approved plans for a La Liga game to take place in Miami, USA. The Villarreal VS FC Barcelona - which is currently set to take place in Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica on December 21 - is looking to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

This could be the first-ever European league fixture to be played abroad and in America, potentially bringing global stars like Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski to wider audiences with the competition fixture.

Ticket information has not yet been officially released, but fans can expect sales to go live through FC Barcelona’s and Villarreal’s official websites, with both standard and VIP hospitality options.

Supporters are advised to monitor announcements from La Liga, RFEF, and the clubs for confirmation of the venue, pricing, and release dates.

How much are La Liga tickets?

The cost of La Liga tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

La Liga ticket prices can fluctuate widely based on the match, opponent, and date. You can see the average per club in the table above. As you get nearer to matchday, prices may rise due to demand and they can also be influenced by team performances, stadium size and overall demand. Since they are subject to change, we recommend purchasing tickets early to secure the best seats.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Madrid derby (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid) and El Clásico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL shows you the 2025-2026 La Liga clubs, their home stadiums, expected matchday ticket price ranges, as well as season ticket starting prices.

La Liga ticket prices 2025-26 by club

Club Stadium& Ticket Price Range (Adult) Season Ticket (Adult) Alaves Mendizorrotza €13 - €59 From €299 Athletic Bilbao San Mames €30 - €110 From €434 Atletico Madrid Metropolitano €30 - €150 From €280 Barcelona Camp Nou €46 - €149 From €355 Celta Vigo Balaidos €20 - €80 From €250 Elche Martinez Valero €25 - €90 From €195 Espanyol RCDE Stadium €30 - €100 From €300 Getafe Coliseum €40 - €95 From €290 Girona Montilivi €35-€64 From €410 Levante Ciutat de Valencia €30 - €90 From €228 Mallorca Mallorca Son Moix €40 - €95 From €290 Osasuna El Sadar €40 - €140 From €290 Rayo Vallecano Vallecas €20 - €90 From €270 Real Betis La Cartuja €20 - €90 From €345 Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu €20 - €90 From €296 Real Oviedo Carlos Tartiere €21 - €75 From €230 Real Sociedad Anoeta €25 - €60 From €280 Sevilla Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan €45 - €165 From €335 Valencia Mestalla €30 - €100 From €285 Villarreal La Ceramica €20 - €50 From €235

How to buy La Liga tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider ticket aggregators like SeatPick, with access to tickets across StubHub, LiveFootballTickets and more.

How can I watch or stream La Liga matches?

Premier Sports boasts the rights to show La Liga matches live on TV and online in the UK during the 2025/26 season. You can live stream La Liga matches on Premier Sports Player, which can be accessed on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Since 2021, ESPN+ has held the rights in the United States to screen Spain’s La Liga action. All matches are available exclusively via ESPN+, and some selected matches also air across the general ESPN networks each season. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com, and a subscription to the stand-alone streaming service costs $11.99 a month (or $119.99 a year).

What to know about La Liga?

While watching the sensational Spanish action on TV is exhilarating, nothing gets the blood pumping through the veins like being in the stadium itself, cheering on the scintillating stars as they weave their magic right before your eyes. It’s every football fan’s dream to see Kylian Mbappe light up the Bernabeu after unleashing an unstoppable strike or to be at the Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal going on his mind-blowing mazy runs down the wing, which sends the Barca masses crazy. With the countdown to August 15 and the start of a new La Liga campaign well and truly on, there’s no time like the present to check out how you can grab yourself a seat at this season’s upcoming games.

Some would argue that La Liga has the most skilful players and teams in Europe. When you watch a La Liga match, you can expect both teams to play attractive and entertaining football, with the vast majority of players in Spain's top division possessing excellent technical ability, regardless of where their club is positioned in the standings. Spain’s top tier is one of the most prestigious leagues on the planet, featuring two of the biggest and well-supported clubs in the world, in the form of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It was no surprise that Barcelona and Real Madrid filled the top-2 slots in La Liga last season. The two Spanish giants have finished ahead of the chasing pack in each of the last four campaigns. It was Barcelona who reigned supreme, claiming their 28th La Liga crown. Real Madrid won’t be too disheartened heading into the new season as Barca haven’t defended the crown successfully since 2016. It’s Real Madrid, of course, who sit pretty on top of the all-time Spanish honours list with 36 league titles in total to their name.