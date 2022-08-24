LA Galaxy add ex-Juventus defender Caceres on free transfer

The LA Galaxy have signed Martin Caceres on a free transfer, the club has announced.

Defender signs for the rest of MLS season

A trophy winner at clubs like Barcelona and Juventus

Brings veteran leadership to the Galaxy

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old Uruguayan veteran has signed a contract that runs through the end of the MLS season with a club option for 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The signing gives the Galaxy a veteran defensive presence as they push for the playoffs, with the club currently holding onto the last Western Conference playoff position in seventh place.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Caceres won the treble with Barcelona in 2008-09.

He is perhaps best known for his time at Juventus, where he contributed to six Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia triumphs and two Suppercoppa Italiana victories.

Caceres has 112 appearances for Uruguay's national team and started and played 88 minutes in his country's 2011 Copa America final win over Paraguay while also featuring at three World Cups.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We’re excited to bring Martin to the Galaxy as he brings a wealth of experience to the club,” said LA Galaxy Technical Director Jovan Kirovski. “He played at a high level in Serie A and LaLiga last season and played a key role in Uruguay’s qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We are thrilled to have a player of his caliber on our club for this stretch run to the playoffs.”

DID YOU KNOW? Caceres has previously played for 11 clubs during his illustrious career: Defensor Sporting Club (2006-07), Recreativo Huelva (2007-08), Barcelona (2008-09), Juventus (2009-10, 2011-2016, 2018-2019), Sevilla (2010-12), Southampton (2016-17), Hellas Verona (2017-18), Lazio (2017-2019), Fiorentina (2019-2021), Cagliari (2021-22) and Levante (2011-22).

THE VERDICT: The signing of Caceres gives the Galaxy a veteran presence for the stretch run and is a low-risk/high-reward signing for a team that needs defensive leadership. It remains to be seen how Caceres will handle MLS but, given the structure of the contract, he's certainly worth a look for the Galaxy.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE GALAXY? The Galaxy will face the New England Revolution on Sunday, although it remains to be seen when and how Caceres will fit in once he joins the group.