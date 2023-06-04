Kylian Mbappe among footballers spotted at Spanish Grand Prix as Neymar, Mason Mount & more take in latest Formula 1 race

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been spotted at the Spanish Grand Prix, along with a number of fellow footballers.

Mbappe spotted in Barcelona for F1

Neymar, Mount & others also in attendance

Spanish Grand Prix takes centre stage in Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? A number of footballers have been spotted at the Spanish Grand Prix, with PSG's Kylian Mbappe arguably the biggest name of the lot. Pictures from the event show Mbappe walking into the circuit, with Chelsea stars Reece James, Mason Mount, and Ben Chilwell also there - having enjoyed Red Bull's hospitality on Saturday - along with Neymar, Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Fresh from Manchester City's FA Cup win on June 3, Aymeric Laporte was also in attendance, while Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski attended qualifying on Saturday.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The Spanish GP has attracted all sorts of stars, and the race will get underway on Sunday, with the VIP section likely to be heaving with footballers. Most players are now on their holidays after the season ended, with Mbappe and PSG celebrating their Ligue 1 title win by paying tribute to injured goalkeeper Sergio Rico on Saturday evening.

WHAT NEXT? The race, with Max Verstappen, a Tottenham fan, on pole, will begin this afternoon. Afterwards, most of the players will continue enjoying their holidays before heading back to their clubs for pre-season.