Kylian Mbappe denies targeting Neymar with 'eat well and sleep well' comments and wants PSG team-mate back soon from injury

Kylian Mbappe denied claims he was having a dig at Neymar when he urged his team-mates to "eat well and sleep well" after their loss to Bayern Munich.

Mbappe warned PSG team-mates after Bayern loss

Neymar spotted at poker tournament

Mbappe insists comments aimied at whole team

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG were beaten at home by Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. The forward warned his team-mates to ensure they are in peak shape for the return leg in Munich. Hours later, Neymar was spotted at a poker tournament and then went to McDonald's in an apparent defiance of his team-mates orders.

WHAT THEY SAID: But Mbappe has denied that he was talking specifically about Neymar, telling Prime Video: "[They were] for everyone. For everyone! I've seen people talking about Ney and what happened afterwards...it was not a dig or anything. I think in the context we are in now, we need anything but digs. It's really advice for everyone because, as I said, when we have everyone, other teams have problems."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG will be without Neymar for a spell after he had to be stretchered off with an injury during their 4-3 win against Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Mbappe had good wishes for his co-star as the French giants hope to have him back for the second leg against Bayern on March 8.

"I hope Ney will come back soon because he's a vital player for us," he said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Mbappe and his PSG co-stars will take on Marseille in their next Ligue 1 match.