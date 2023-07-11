Kylian Mbappe could remarkably accept BENCH role at PSG as he prepares to stay put despite contract stand-off

Kylian Mbappe is willing to accept a role on the bench at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2023-24 season, according to RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo.

Mbappe set to stay put

Has told PSG he will not renew contract

May be on the bench next season

WHAT HAPPENED? RMC Sport journalist Riolo reports that PSG are willing to dig their heels in and keep Mbappe for another season despite the France striker telling the club he does not intend to sign a new contract. While he has been linked with a €200m (£171m/$216m) move to Real Madrid, this new claim states that PSG's ownership are ready to forbid manager Luis Enrique from playing Mbappe, if he does not make a U-turn over his current contractual stance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to RMC Sport, Riolo said: “I can tell you something tonight. Mbappe will be at PSG next season. Even if they see this through to the end and bench him, Mbappe stays at PSG. He is ready to accept this situation.”

He added: “Any team can win without Mbappe. But Luis Enrique will be told he has Mbappe in his squad but that he can’t field him. This is the scenario we are currently being offered.“

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has emerged as a global superstar at PSG, scoring 212 goals in 260 appearances, while also providing 98 assists. To bench him would undoubtedly cause a major stir, but it appears that the 24-year-old is ready to accept the conditions in order to move to Real on a free next summer.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will play a series of pre-season friendlies, against the likes of Le Havre and Al-Nassr before the 2023-24 season kicks off, but it remains to be seen if Mbappe will play in any of them.