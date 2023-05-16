Kyle Walker explains why he's so fast - even at 32 - and is asked whether Erling Haaland is quicker than him

Kyle Walker has sought to explain why he remains so fast at 32 years of age and offered his take on whether he could beat Erling Haaland in a race.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City full-back has been famed for his speed over the turf throughout a glittering career at the very highest level. Walker is a four-time Premier League title winner – with a fifth crown currently in his sights – and has earned 75 caps for England. Plenty at his age would be starting to slow down by now, but the jet-heeled right-back says he has his family to thank for keeping pace with those around him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Walker told reporters when quizzed on how he has retained his searing pace: “I'm 32 but I'm not old, I still feel great, fit, bar the injury with my groin before the World Cup. I've kept myself in good shape, I look after myself off the field. I work in the gym. I have to thank my parents and their genetics, some players start to slow down. One of the sports science lads said I hit 37.5mph, I'm not getting any slower.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inevitably, Walker was then asked who would win if he were to line up in a sprint contest with 52-goal striker Haaland – who combines his blistering speed with brute strength. Walker said: “The manager doesn't like to do things over long areas, we both need time to get up to speed. Erling's very quick, some strikers don't create those chances. Some strikers use their strength. I still have to back myself.”

WHAT NEXT? Walker and Haaland are currently in the process of trying to help City to treble glory in 2022-23, with the Premier League leaders and FA Cup finalists preparing to face Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of a heavyweight Champions League semi-final encounter that is currently locked at 1-1 on aggregate.