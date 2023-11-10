Big news for Kristie Mewis! USWNT star confirms engagement to Chelsea forward Sam Kerr after weeks of rumours

USWNT star Kristie Mewis officially announced her engagement to Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, confirming weeks of speculation.

Romance sparked during Tokyo Olympics

Pair now engaged

Opened up on troubles of long-distance relationship

WHAT HAPPENED? During the Tokyo Olympics, romance rumours ignited between Mewis and Kerr. The confirmation of their relationship came shortly after when Kerr posted a heartfelt photo of them kissing on Instagram. Since then, the couple has openly shared their love on social media despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship. Kerr plays for Chelsea, and Mewis for Gotham FC in New Jersey.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mewis told People that the couple has got engaged and hailed her fiancee for being "everything" to her. The pair had sparked rumours a few months prior when Mewis was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

"My biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain all, all of my crazy antics," she said.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mewis revealed that Kerr had her back during the "tough" times after the USWNT crashed out from the round of 16 in the 2023 World Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Kerr will be back in action with the Blues against Everton in the WSL on Sunday, whereas, Mewis has an opportunity to lift silverware by beating OL Reign in the NWSL final a day earlier.