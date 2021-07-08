Konate inherits Wijnaldum's No 5 shirt at Liverpool as £36m defender joins Klopp's squad

The Reds have revealed their new arrival at Anfield will take the jersey left free by the departure by the Netherlands international midfielder

Liverpool have invested £36 million ($50m) in Ibrahima Konate, and have now revealed the French defender will be inheriting the No 5 shirt from Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds spent big this summer on bolstering their centre-half options, having seen injuries leave them alarmingly short last season.

Konate has been prised away from RB Leipzig, with the the highly-rated 22-year-old also trusted to follow in the footsteps of the departed Dutch midfielder.

What has been said?

The Reds announced on their official website: "Liverpool FC can confirm the squad number Ibrahima Konate will wear for the 2021-22 season.

"The centre-back, who joined the Reds from RB Leipzig on July 1, will assume the No 5 jersey. Georginio Wijnaldum was the previous incumbent of the shirt during his five-year spell at Anfield."

Who else has worn No 5 for Liverpool?

Netherlands international Wijnaldum took the No 5 following his arrival on Merseyside in the summer of 2016.

He made 237 appearances for Liverpool, helping them to Champions League and Premier League crowns, but has left for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent following the expiration of his contract.

Prior to Wijnaldum donning No 5, Danish defender Daniel Agger filled that shirt. Czech striker Milan Baros is another predecessor of Konate during the Premier League era.

When could Konate make his Liverpool debut?

The Reds have high hopes for their latest addition and will be looking for him to hit the ground running in English football.

Konate will expect to figure in pre-season outings for Liverpool, while his competitive debut for Klopp's side could be made when the 2021-22 Premier League campaign is opened with a trip to newly-promoted Norwich on August 14.

