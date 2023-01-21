Klopp thanks Liverpool fans for attempts to eradicate homophobic chanting at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked fans for their attempts to eradicate homophobic chanting at Anfield ahead of their clash against Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss expressed his gratitude towards the fans of the club for 'stopping' the homophobic 'rent boy' chant that rung around Anfield during Liverpool's Premier League game against Chelsea in the 2021/22 season. Klopp and the club had condemned the behaviour at that time.

WHAT THEY SAID: In his programme notes ahead of Chelsea's latest visit, Klopp writes: “With Chelsea being our opponents, it makes sense that I also show gratitude to our supporters for the work they have done in stopping a chant which does not fit in with the traits of our city, our club or our people. I will not refer to it by name in this column because I think the less we can hear about it and see it the better but the really, really positive thing is that fans have come together to try to make it a thing of the past.

"We can already feel the effects of this. Positive steps have been made and hopefully, this will allow our supporters from the LGBT+ community to feel as welcome as they should. This was the message I received when I spoke with Paul Amann from Kop Outs a couple of years ago. He just wanted the chant to stop so that our all our fans could feel more welcome. I did not think it was too much of an ask then and I do not think it is too much of an ask now so it is good to see the support Kop Outs are receiving. Hopefully, this will carry on not only today but also in the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are currently struggling in the ninth position on the league, a place above Chelsea, and are tied on points with the Blues having played a match fewer than them.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's men take on Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash in Saturday's early kick-off.