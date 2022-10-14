'Nunez would have scored more in City's attack' - Klopp dismisses Haaland comparisons and backs Liverpool star to come good

Jurgen Klopp dismissed comparisons between Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Haaland has 20 goals compared to Nunez's four

Reds star has scored in each of his last two games

Klopp says team must play to Nunez's strengths

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Sunday's crunch meeting at Anfield, Klopp was asked about the form of Nunez, who has scored four goals for Liverpool since his £64m ($72m) switch from Benfica. Meanwhile, Haaland has 20 goals in all competitions for City this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "Let me say it like this, I think Darwin Nunez would have scored a couple more goals if he had played in the centre of Man City this season. He would be a pretty good striker for them as well, finishing the situations off. We have to improve our game to bring him more often in these situations.

"I don't know, but I hope it is not in a process where he compares himself with Erling Haaland. I think he is really making steps here, you could see it in his face his goal [against Rangers on Wednesday] was really important for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez has scored in his last two appearances for Liverpool, while Haaland, who already has 15 Premier League goals in a remarkable campaign, has scored in each of his last 11 club games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ AND HAALAND? The two strikers will go head to head at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool take on Manchester City (4pm UK time).