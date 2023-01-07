Liverpool boss Klopp addresses 'midfield problem' amid calls for transfer reinforcements

Jurgen Klopp has batted away clamour for a new midfielder at Liverpool, claiming issues with his team don't stem from that area of the pitch.

Liverpool fans adamant midfield needs reinforcement

Klopp doesn't believe area is a problem

Claims issues with his team come from 'no balance'

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have endured a difficult season so far, with the 3-1 loss to Brentford their fifth Premier League defeat of the campaign. Much criticism has been aimed at Liverpool's midfield, with many suggesting a lack of investment in this area of the pitch has seen the Reds decline dramatically this season.

WHAT HE SAID: Klopp has brushed away claims that the centre of the park is a problem area for Liverpool saying: "It's a general problem, not a midfield problem. Defending starts up front, if you don't defend there then the midfield has no chance. Balance might be a problem. Not so much in the last game as the goals we conceded were two from set-pieces and one from a counter-attack, there weren't balls being played through the midfield.

"It's not so much that one midfield player could sort that, it's about us doing it collectively in the right manner. The way we want to defend is clear. I can't analyse the game differently when we lose or win. If it's right, it's right. If it's not right, it's not right. That will never change. Am I completely happy with the play? No, definitely not. But it's not a midfield problem, it's a general thing. You don't start pressing here (points to his head), you start pressing here (points to the heart)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp was speaking ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third round tie against Wolves, where one possible solution to their midfield issues may be on view. Matheus Nunes has been touted for a move to Anfield in the summer despite the Reds missing out on his signature last year. It is no secret that Liverpool are also big fans of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but they may be priced out of a move, making Nunes the perfect target.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After taking on Wolves in the FA Cup, Premier League games against Brighton, Chelsea and Everton lie ahead in what is a crucial three weeks for Liverpool's season.