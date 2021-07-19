'Harvey looks in proper shape' - Klopp says Elliott well placed to break into Liverpool first team

The Reds head coach has been impressed by the midfielder's physical condition since his return from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers

Jurgen Klopp says Harvey Elliott is well placed to break into Liverpool first team after reporting for pre-season "in proper shape".

Liverpool snapped up Elliot from Fulham as a 16-year-old in 2019, and he has since appeared in nine senior matches while becoming the youngest player to ever start a game for the Reds.

The midfielder, who spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers, was handed a new long-term contract after turning 18 earlier this year and Klopp is confident he is now ready to establish himself as a key member of his squad.

What's been said?

"Harvey made a step, I have to say. He looks in a proper shape, really, really fit," the Liverpool boss told the club's official website. "He came back in a good shape and is here now in full training obviously.

"You can see last year really worked well for him. Now let’s make the next steps together."

How did Elliott perform at Blackburn?

Elliott adapted to life at Ewood Park following his loan move to Blackburn last summer, nailing down a spot in Tony Mowbray's starting XI.

The teenager scored seven goals and set up another 11 in 41 Championship appearances for the Rovers, and stood out in a team that ultimately finished 15th.

The bigger picture

Elliott's impressive stint at Blackburn will hold him in good stead to break through at Liverpool, but regular minutes may still be at a premium due to strong competition for places.

However, Georginio Wijnaldum's departure to Paris Saint-Germain has potentially freed up some room for Elliott, who is more naturally suited to a No 10 role but can also operate on either flank.

Elliot could get the chance to stake his claim for a place in Klopp's line-up when the Reds take in two friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart in Austria on Tuesday.

