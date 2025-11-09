Where to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves head west for a Sunday night clash with the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, a meeting of two teams trying to carve out space in a crowded Western Conference race.

Minnesota rolls in on a high after dismantling the Utah Jazz 137-97 in their last outing. Anthony Edwards looked every bit like the Wolves' offensive engine, pouring in 37 points in just his second game back from a hamstring strain. Julius Randle was in full control as well, notching a 19-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double while steering the offense with complete command.

Sacramento, meanwhile, didn't have the same fortune. Playing without star big man Domantas Sabonis, the Kings were overwhelmed in a 132-101 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Russell Westbrook, returning to face the franchise with which he made his name, dropped 24 points and handed out nine assists, but the Kings simply couldn’t keep up without their interior hub and rebounding anchor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Kings will face off against the Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kings and the Timberwolves live on FDSN, NBCS-CA, Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Sacramento Kings team news

Domantas Sabonis missed his second straight game with sore ribs, and without their anchor, Sacramento simply couldn't keep the ship steady. Russell Westbrook, however, continues to wage war against Father Time. The veteran guard posted his third consecutive 20-point outing on Friday, once again fueled by efficient scoring and surprisingly reliable perimeter shooting.

Westbrook was everywhere, hitting the glass, pushing the pace, igniting huddles, doing the gritty veteran stuff that doesn't always show up in box-score summaries but absolutely changes the pulses of games. Even in Year 18, he's still a live wire who can fill up the stat sheet on sheer force of will. And on a Kings roster clearly headed for a rebuild phase, he's acting as both engine and spark plug.

DeMar DeRozan played just 29 minutes in the blowout loss, shooting well and knocking down more threes in that outing than he had combined entering the night. But efficiency aside, he finished below the 20-point mark and didn't provide much in terms of playmaking or defensive punch. Without Sabonis, and with others unable to consistently shoulder the load, Sacramento felt like a team caught between eras, and getting exposed because of it.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Initially listed as questionable on Friday, Anthony Edwards looked far more like himself than he did in Wednesday's return from his hamstring setback. Granted, the Jazz aren't exactly cut from the same cloth as the Knicks, but the burst, the lift, and the confidence were unmistakable.

Jaden McDaniels chipped in 22 points and seven boards, while Minnesota blew the doors off the game early, sprinting to a commanding 79-45 lead by halftime. Meanwhile, Julius Randle continues to rewrite the narrative around his playmaking. After managing just one triple-double over the past three seasons combined, he's already recorded two in Minnesota's first nine games of 2025-26.

Yes, the seven turnovers jump off the stat sheet, but it's the first time he's even crossed the five-turnover mark this year. Nights like that aren't likely to become the norm. Friday felt more like a preview of what's possible now that Anthony Edwards (37 points) is back in rhythm and fully healthy. The Timberwolves stroll into this matchup against Sacramento sitting at 5-4 and trending upward.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Head-to-Head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 02/04/25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Sacramento Kings 114–116 11/28/24 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Sacramento Kings 104–115 11/16/24 NBA Sacramento Kings Minnesota Timberwolves 126–130 10/25/24 NBA Sacramento Kings Minnesota Timberwolves 115–117 03/02/24 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Sacramento Kings 120–124

More NBA news and coverage