'This King is eternal' - Henry calls Pele an 'inspiration until the end of time' in moving tribute to Brazil icon

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has paid a moving tribute to Pele following the Brazilian’s passing, saying “this king is eternal”.

All-time great passed away at the age of 82

Won the World Cup on three occasions

Boasts a record-breaking collection of goals

WHAT HAPPENED? It was announced on December 29 that three-time World Cup winner Pele had died at the age of 82, leading to an outpouring of emotion from within the global football family. Henry has added his voice to those that have been singing the praises of the iconic South American and the legacy that he has left which will stand the test of time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Henry - who starred for Monaco, Arsenal and Barcelona in his playing days while also winning the 1998 World Cup with France – has told Amazon Prime of a fellow legend that transcended his chosen profession: “It's really sad. The king is dead, but this king is eternal. As long as there is football, as long as there is a World Cup, we will always talk about Pele. He is an inspiration for all generations, no matter what, until the end of time. Everyone was Brazilian on that day. Pele means a lot to football. But some legends don't die and it will always be for life. Thank you for everything.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pele helped Brazil to global glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970, scoring 77 goals for his country through 92 international appearances.

DID YOU KNOW? Pele holds the world record for most goals scored over the course of a quite remarkable career, with the Brazilian frontman finding the target on 1,279 occasions through 1,363 appearances – with that total including friendly outings.