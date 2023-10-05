Former Newcastle United star Kieron Dyer has received a life-changing liver transplant and has thanked the NHS for the care he was given.

Dyer diagnosed with liver disease

Receives life changing transplant

Thanks NHS for care during the process

WHAT HAPPENED? The 44-year-old former England international was recently diagnosed with incurable liver disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and has since gone on to receive a life-changing liver transplant at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A fortnight ago came the life-changing news that I was to be the recipient of a new liver, and would swiftly undergo a transplant. This morning I was discharged from hospital," said Dyer.

"Simply saying ‘thank you’ to the staff at the hospital feels insufficient. They have been extraordinary. Be it the nurses, porters, doctors or consultants, I have been blown away by the quality of care I received.

"I could not have been in better hands throughout, and my appreciation goes beyond words. I will never forget them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dyer revealed back in 2021 that he needed a liver transplant following his diagnosis in 2019, with primary sclerosing cholangitis being a rare condition that attacks the bile ducts within the liver.

The 33-times capped England international was working at his former club Ipswich Town as U23's coach at the time of the news, with the player issuing the following statement in the aftermath of the discovery: "Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant.

"Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure. I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback."

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR DYER? Dyer is currently a first team coach at National League side Chesterfield, where he has continued to contribute to the team even from his hospital bed.

Dyer will now look to recover following his procedure, as he aims to make a return to his coaching and punditry roles.