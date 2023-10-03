'He wanted to walk out with him!' - Kieran Trippier reveals son is Kylian Mbappe megafan ahead of Newcastle's blockbuster Champions League meeting with PSG

Kieran Tripper says his son would rather walk out at St James' Park with Kylian Mbappe than his dad for Newcastle's clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle face PSG in Champions League

Trippier excited to face Mbappe

Reveals his son is a huge fan

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle right-back Trippier is relishing the chance to take on French World Cup winner Mbappe when the Magpies host PSG at St James' Park on Wednesday. The England international is a huge admirer of the 24-year-old but it seems his son is an even bigger admirer of the striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: "These are the levels you want to play at, playing the best players, the best teams. We need to recognise Mbappe is one of the best in the world, but they have quality all over the pitch. But we can’t just focus on them, because on our day I think we can hurt anyone," he told reporters.

"I played against him [Mbappe] during his debut game for Monaco at Tottenham, and for England on my debut quite a few years ago. He’s a fantastic player. You want to play against the best players in the world.

"I was having banter with him (his son) last night. He wanted to walk out with him instead of me, it was something I wasn’t really happy with. He’s always watching his clips on YouTube. I told him, if you walk out with him, don't look at me in the tunnel."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are gearing up for one of the biggest nights in their recent history when PSG come to St James' Park. This is the first time in 20 years they have been in the Champions League and after their creditable goalless draw at AC Milan in their first group fixture, they will look to upset the odds against the French side.

WHAT NEXT? After taking on PSG, Newcastle are back in Premier League action when they travel to West Ham on Sunday.