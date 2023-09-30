The FPL curse is broken! Kieran Trippier registers early assist for Newcastle vs Burnley as dismal 'most transferred in' run finally ends

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier needed just 14 minutes to tee up Miguel Almiron for the Magpies against Burnley on Saturday.

Trippier most transferred-in player

Grabs early assist against Burnley

Ends FPL curse

WHAT HAPPENED? Being a popular and in-form Premier League player has had its downfalls when it comes to fantasy football this season. The last five gameweeks have all seen the most-transferred player draw a blank but that run came to an early end on Saturday. Almost one million people brought in Trippier before the gameweek and saw the Newcastle defender help his side take the lead against Burnley by teeing up Almiron.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tripper's contribution means the FPL curse is finally broken after previously claiming the scalps of Manchester CIty forward Julian Alvarez, Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, and Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen which players will prove most popular ahead of the next round of top-flight fixtures. Next weekend's games are the last before the next international break, with the Premier League then set to resume on Saturday, October 21.