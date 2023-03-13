Kevin De Bruyne believes Man City should not be concerned about Erling Haaland scoring fewer goals than during his blistering stat to the season.

De Bruyne says Haaland's form nothing to worry about

Belgian says it's harder to score at this stage of season

Haaland still averages a goal per game for City

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has scored only three goals in his last nine matches in all competitions, a big drop off from when he netted 13 times in his opening eight competitive games.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is always a first part of the season and a second part. I feel in the second part there is a lot more going on. Teams are more well organised. They play for more also, at both ends of the table. So I feel people are more prepared in every sense of the way," De Bruyne told a press conference. "Maybe he was also a little bit more prolific when he got the chances, but I don't feel as if we have to complain about the output of Erling in any way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland scored a penalty in City's scrappy 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, his 28th Premier League goal of the season and his 34th in all competitions, from 34 games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: "I think he is fine. In the Crystal Palace game he had maybe two or three chances and if he scored two I don't think there is any issue," added De Bruyne.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? Haaland and City face RB Leipzig at home on Tuesday in a Champions League last-16 second leg, with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.