Kevin De Bruyne is back! Man City injury boost as Belgian midfielder returns to training ahead of Leeds & Real Madrid fixtures

Kevin De Bruyne has handed Manchester City a welcome fitness boost, with the Belgian midfielder back in training after injury.

Key man has sat out last two games

Picked up a knock against Arsenal

Back for domestic & European action

WHAT HAPPENED? The two-time PFA Player of the Year, who is looking to inspire another Premier League title triumph this season, has sat out the Blues’ last two games with a knock picked up during a crucial 4-1 victory over Arsenal. City revealed at the time that De Bruyne “felt a twinge in his leg”, with no risks taken with him when facing Fulham and West Ham. The 31-year-old is, however, back in contention to face Leeds on Saturday – with a Champions League clash against Real Madrid to come after that.

WHAT THEY SAID: City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters when asked for an update on De Bruyne and whether he could figure against Leeds at the Etihad Stadium: “He trained good yesterday. Today we are going to train and decide after training. Losing just one week or 10 days is not a problem, it's the same thing that happened with Nathan [Ake]. If he's fit, he will play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola has shuffled his pack of late, with the depth in his squad allowing players to be rested and rotated, and he concedes that Rodri may be the next to take in a break. He said when asked if the Spaniard could be saved for a meeting with Real at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday: “We will see today. We see the training session. Talk to a few players and we will see. [Ederson] is ready to play like he was against West Ham, tomorrow we decide.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? City will play host to Leeds boasting a one-point lead and a game in hand over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, with a potential treble still on the cards for Guardiola’s side as they prepare to face Real in the Champions League semi-finals and neighbours Manchester United in the FA Cup final.