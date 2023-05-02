Another Chelsea signing! Blues agree £17.6m deal for Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £17.6 million ($22m) deal for attacking midfielder and winger Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle.

Will join Chelsea in 2025

Fee and personal terms agreed

Part of promising future for Ecuadorian football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues will add another youngster to their ranks, continuing a future-focused philosophy under new owner Todd Boehly. The 15-year-old will remain at his club in Ecuador for two more years, according to the report from Fabrizio Romano, and will likely spend time in Chelsea's academy before reaching the first team.

But for such a substantial fee, he will arrive with high expectations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have struggled this season despite spending hundreds of millions of pounds in the transfer market. Their hope is that expensive signings such as Enzo Fernando and Mykhailo Mudryk can use the frustrations of 2022-23 as a learning experience to fuel their development in the coming years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ecuador already have a host of talented players aged 25 or younger, including Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie and Pervis Estupinan. If Paez develops as hoped, the 2026 and 2030 World Cups could be special tournaments for the nation.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The rest of the season is all about player growth, considering Chelsea are no longer in contention for any silverware. Expect some of the Blues' younger players to get extra time on the pitch as the campaign winds down.