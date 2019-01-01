Keita ready for Liverpool's battle with Bayern and knows ‘how to play against them’

The midfielder believes his insider knowledge could help Liverpool’s chances against Bayern Munich when they meet this week

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has claimed he has some idea how Bayern Munich will set up tactically when they come to Anfield on Tuesday night.

The German champions travel to Merseyside for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie and Keita is looking forward to facing his old foes again.

He enjoyed a number of battles with the reigning Bundesliga champions during his time with RB Leipzig, and even scored in his former side’s 2-1 victory against Bayern in March.

However, the Guinean international experienced some less-enjoyable outings against the five-time European champions, not least when he was sent-off in a DFB-Pokal meeting last season.

"The dismissal left me extremely bitter," Keita admitted to Bild.

"I thought the referee's decision was very harsh. I had taken a lot of fouls without any of them being punished. And then for me there were two quick cards.

"For me, this match is a chance to do better."

Keita is hoping his repeated showdowns with Bayern can give him and his Liverpool team-mates an insight into how to beat the Bavarians, but the midfielder was quick to point out he is not the only one accustomed to the German club’s tactical approaches.

"I'm not the only expert in this regard - in Xherdan Shaqiri we even have an ex-Bayern player," said Keita.

"And of course our coach Jurgen Klopp knows all about them. But yes, I know about Bayern's strengths and how to play against them."

Liverpool return to knock-out Champions League football for the first time since their defeat in the competition’s final last May, and for Keita it is the opportunity to play on these big stages that attracted him to the Premier League club.

"I moved to Liverpool to win trophies. In the championship we are well in the race, and we have a chance in the Champions League.

"We are working hard to present one or the other trophy to the fans at the end of the season."

After hosting Bayern, Liverpool also face another huge clash next Sunday when they travel to Old Trafford to take on an in-form Manchester United.