Karim Benzema plans on staying at Real Madrid despite reports that he wants to accept a mega offer from Saudi Arabia.

Benzema offered huge Saudi contract

Reports claim he wants to move

But striker said to want Madrid stay

WHAT HAPPENED? It was reported on Wednesday that Benzema has informed Madrid of his intention to sign a contract with Saudi champions Al-Ittihad. However, Marca claims that Benzema has not told Madrid that he wants to leave and instead his plan has always been to remain with the Spanish club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema's contract expires at the end of June, but the Spanish outlet says he has agreed to trigger an option to extend his deal for another year and will spend at least one more season in Madrid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The France international is open to moving to Saudi Arabia after the 2023-24 season if the offer - reported to be worth €400 million (£346m/$439m) over two years - is still on the table. The 35-year-old said on Thursday, though, that all talk of a move has been purely speculation, telling reporters: "What is said comes from the Internet. And the Internet is not reality."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The striker will conclude the season with Madrid on Sunday as they take on Athletic Club in their last La Liga match.