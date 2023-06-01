'The reality is not the internet' - Karim Benzema gives cryptic response to Real Madrid exit rumours

Karim Benzema has been asked about his future at the club amid speculation he is set to leave to move to Saudi Arabia.

Benzema expected to leave Madrid

Has been asked about his future

Insists he's focused on Sunday's match

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema has been expected to call time on his Real Madrid career after 14 years ahead of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. However, the Frenchman has been coy when asked about his future and the speculation surrounding a potential imminent departure from the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Talking about my future? For what?" he told Marca. "What is said comes from the Internet. And the Internet is not reality. I have a game on Saturday, I train tomorrow, so right now I'm in Madrid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema has reportedly been offered a deal worth over €400 million (£346m/$439m) to move to the Middle East. The contract on offer would also see Benzema become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's' 2030 World Cup bid.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid play their final La Liga game of the season on Sunday against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu.