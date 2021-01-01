Kane moves second on Tottenham all-time goalscorer chart with strike against Everton

The England striker trails only Jimmy Greaves as he moves closer to Lilywhites history following his goal in the FA Cup on Wednesday night

Harry Kane is now on his own in second on Tottenham's all-time scoring list after netting in Spurs' FA Cup clash with Everton.

The England star's goal came in the 83rd minute, with Spurs down 4-3 in the final moments of Wednesday's fifth-round match.

Kane's goal forced extra time, but it was not enough as Spurs fell 5-4 thanks to a late goal from Everton winger Bernard.

Where does this leave Kane in Spurs history?

Kane’s finish was his second in as many games, having previously been level with Bobby Smith in second place following Spurs' 2-0 win over West Brom.

With Wednesday's goal, the forward surpassed Smith to take second on his own, having now scored 209 goals in 318 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham.

The England captain is now within 57 goals of Tottenham’s all-time record scorer Jimmy Greaves, who hit 266 strikes in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970.

Martin Chivers and Cliff Jones round out Spurs' all-time top five, having scored 174 and 159 goals respectively.

A record-breaking day for Mourinho

Mourinho is normally known for his more pragmatic approach, with the Portuguese manager's teams usually leaning more towards the defensive side, but on Wednesday he saw his team caught up in one of the most free-scoring matches of his career.

In what was the 981st game of his managerial career, Wednesday's meeting with Everton was the first time a Mourinho side has both scored and conceded at least four goals in a single game.

It was also only the sixth time a Mourinho team has ever conceded four times, and the first time in a cup match since Chelsea's 4-2 defeat to Bradford City in January 2015.

Sanchez the striker

Davinson Sanchez was responsible for two of Spurs goals as he became the first Spurs defender to fire a brace in eight years.

The Colombian defender scored just three minutes into the match and then again in the 57th minute, with a goal from Erik Lamela nestled in between.

With those two goals, Sanchez became the first Spurs centre-back to score a brace since Jan Vertonghen's double against Liverpool in the Premier League in March 2013.

