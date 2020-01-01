‘Kane & Son are the new Shearer & Sheringham’ – England legend salutes Spurs strike force

A man who once filled the No.9 role for the Three Lions, while also donning the armband, remains a big fan of a talismanic figure in north London

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have become the new Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham, admits a man who formed part of that fearsome attacking unit for , with Spurs boasting one of the most devastating strike forces in world football.

Jose Mourinho has been putting that firepower to good use in the 2020-21 campaign, with his leading frontmen netting 20 Premier League goals between them.

Kane has also chipped in with a healthy haul of 10 assists – 13 in all competitions – as he embraces a new role in a creative No.10 berth.

Son has been the main beneficiary of the England captain’s vision and passing ability, with the international hitting a serious purple patch, but Spurs are thriving as a collective.

Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, knows what it feels like to form part of productive pairings in the final third and sees similarities between ’s favoured options and the partnership he struck up with ex-Spurs and star Sheringham.

“They are both world-class forwards, and are so in tune with each other's game that they have a picture in their head of what the other is doing before the ball arrives, and it is just a matter of one of them picking the other out,” Newcastle legend Shearer told BBC Sport of Kane and Son.

“The fact that Son is so clinical means that few of the chances he makes for him are wasted, and vice versa.

“Their partnership reminds me of the one I was lucky enough to have with Teddy Sheringham for England. He knew exactly what I was going to do, and I was the same was him.

“I had some excellent striker partners at club and also international level but Teddy was brilliant because he was so clever. He did not have great pace, but it didn't matter because he thought a second or two ahead of everyone else and he knew exactly when to pick his pass.

“He was unbelievable at dropping deep and finding me and, as a striker, it makes such a difference when you know that pass is coming.

“If Teddy was deep and got on the ball, or was about to, I knew he would be trying to find me so I would make my run. When you watch Son with Kane, he does exactly the same.

“It is a sign of how good any player is that, even if the opposition know what he is going to do, they still find it difficult to stop him. That was the case for Teddy, and it is the same for Kane now.”

Shearer has also hailed Kane’s shift from out-and-out goalscorer to game-changing deep-lying frontman, with the former England skipper adding on the man who fills that armband at present: “A lot of strikers do change their game as they get older, often because they don't have any choice.

“I became more of a hold-up player later in my career, and did more of my work between the 18-yard lines rather than running out wide and hitting the channels. I had to do that, because I had a couple of serious injuries and I lost a yard of pace.

“Fortunately there is no sign of that happening with Kane. He is only 27 and while he is adding different aspects to his game and growing into a more rounded striker, he is doing it without losing the most important thing - goals.

“He is playing the Sheringham role, but still scoring too. That's a sign of what a fantastic player he is, and how well he is managing his game. He is choosing the right moments to get forward, then has the same superb finishing ability when he gets there.”