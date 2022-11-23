Will Kane be fit to face USMNT? England learn full extent of captain's injury after scan

England have reportedly learned the full extent of the injury Harry Kane picked up in their World Cup opener against Iran.

Kane injured ankle against Iran

Underwent a scan to determine seriousness

Striker didn't score in opener, registered an assist

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane was on the end of a crunching tackle just after half-time in England's 6-2 victory against Iran. He was substituted for Callum Wilson and could be seen limping with light strapping around his ankle after the game and has since undergone a scan on the issue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail are reporting that the England captain has not suffered a serious injury and people within the camp believe he will be fit for Friday's crunch match against the USMNT. Kane has scored 51 goals for the Three Lions to date, including six in World Cup competition, and is the focal point of Gareth Southgate's team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford echoed the sentiment that Kane is okay to get back on the pitch. He said: "I think he is good, a little bit sore but he is fine and been out with us on the grass. He is our captain, he has been good. He is fine, yeah."

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions will qualify for the World Cup knockout stages if they beat the USMNT, and will wrap up their group stage schedule with a home nations clash against Wales on November 29.