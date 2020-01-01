Kahn 'sceptical' about Bayern transfer talk amid Havertz and Sane rumours

The Allianz Arena chief thinks the coronavirus crisis is likely to have an adverse effect on the transfer market this summer for European clubs

director Oliver Kahn says he is "sceptical" about any major transfers being completed at the club this summer, amid ongoing rumours linking them with Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz.

Bayern are one of several top European clubs being linked with Leverkusen's Havertz, who has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the over the last couple of years.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 goals and laid on eight assists in 38 outings across all competitions for Peter Bosz's side in 2019-20, and has been in red-hot form since the resumption of the German top-flight on May 18.

Bayern have also reportedly been chasing a deal for Sane, and are expected to revive their long-held interest in the winger when the transfer market reopens.

The star has missed the entire 2019-20 campaign to date due to a cruciate ligament injury, which also delayed any potential switch to the Allianz Arena.

However, Kahn is not certain that Bayern will be able to do any significant business due to the coronavirus outbreak, with top clubs likely to tighten their purse strings after a two-month football hiatus.

The Bayern chief told Sky 90: "At the moment there are completely different things to be managed. If the market starts up at all, I'm rather sceptical. We're looking at everything at the moment, like many European clubs. I have not found that the clubs are ready to make large transfers."

Kahn added on Bayern's interest in Havertz and Sane: "Of course Havertz is a top talent, a great player, but that doesn't mean that Bayern are interested in all these good players. He has an ongoing contract until 2022.

“Sane has an injury behind him, trying to find a connection bit by bit. I think it's difficult today to talk about players who have a valid employment contract."

Bayern may not end up bringing in any new players over the summer, but they are likely to continue negotiations over new contracts for several key performers. First choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has already been tied down to fresh terms through to 2023, and Kahn says Thiago and David Alaba could soon follow suit.

The former Bayern and shot-stopper said: "We are in discussion with all players, whether it is Thiago or Alaba. Alaba has been developing, especially in the past few months, as a boss.

"As he leads the team loudly, we are all very, very happy with him. Alaba has been playing at Bayern Munich for a very, very long time.

"Thiago is also in the 7th year. It is clear that they sometimes worry, but I think, as Bayern, we have very, very good arguments, if you look at it in a European context, that the players know what they have with us."