Juventus sign €408m partnership extension with Adidas

The Italian champions have extended their lucrative agreement with the German sportswear manufacturer, who will pay a €15m bonus for their strong 2018

Juventus have announced they have extended their partnership with Adidas until 2027, securing at least another €408 million (£367m/$464m) from the sportswear company.

The Italian champions' previous deal with the manufacturer started in 2015 and was set to expire in 2021, but the two parties have opted to ensure their partnership keeps going.

Adidas will be the technical partner for Juve's senior team as well as all of their youth sides and the deal will prove lucrative for the Serie A side when it kicks into action in the 2019-2020 campaign.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. and adidas... have modified the official partner agreement and extended the term of the agreement until 30 June 2027," a statement read.

"The new agreement will relate to the period starting with season 2019/2020 and cover in total eight football seasons until 2026/2027.

"During this period adidas will be the technical partner of all Juventus teams for a minimum fixed consideration of €408 million. The consideration does not include additional royalty payments upon exceeding a threshold of sales and sports performance bonuses."

Massimiliano Allegri's team have had another successful year, sealing their seventh Serie A crown before signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer.

With the Bianconeri sitting top of Serie A and having finished top of their Champions League group to set up a second-round clash with Atletico Madrid, they have also had a strong end to 2018.

Article continues below

And Adidas have rewarded them with a €15m bonus that will be paid at the end of the year.

"With respect to the excellent performance of the commercial partnership and to the increased visibility of the Juventus brand in 2018, adidas recognized an additional bonus of €15 million for 2018, which will be paid prior to 31 December 2018," the statement continued.

"The other terms and conditions of the existing contract remain unchanged until the start of the new agreement in season 2019/2020."