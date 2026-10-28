Juventus player ratings vs Genoa: Pierre Kalulu's costly error leaves Bianconeri stunned at Marassi

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Juventus had the ball but not the cutting edge as Genoa struck twice inside the opening half-hour to end the Bianconeri's recent dominance in this fixture.

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Luciano Spalletti's side had kept five straight Serie A clean sheets against Genoa, but that run was over within 12 minutes at the Luigi Ferraris. Kingsley Ehizibue's shot deflected off Andrea Cambiaso for the opener, and Tommaso Baldanzi doubled the lead on 28 minutes after Pierre Kalulu failed to clear under pressure from Vitinha.

Juventus finished with 63% possession and an expected goals (xG) value of 1.28, yet managed just four shots on target from 17 attempts against a disciplined Genoa block. Spalletti's changes brought more urgency after the break, and Teun Koopmeiners hit the underside of the crossbar in stoppage time, but it was not enough. The defeat leaves Juve eighth on 14 points.

GOAL rates Juventus' players from the Luigi Ferraris.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Guglielmo Vicario (5/10): Beaten by the only two shots on target he faced. Unlucky with the deflected opener and badly exposed for the second, he also had an early mix-up with Federico Gatti over a backpass.

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Jhon Lucumí (6/10): Steady enough on the left of the back three and pushed forward late on, forcing Justin Bijlow into a stoppage-time save with a left-footed shot.

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Bremer (7/10): The captain made a key block to deny Vitinha at 2-0 and was Juve's main aerial threat after the break, glancing a header just over from a corner and nodding another wide from Weston McKennie's cross. Fortunate to escape a booking for a foul on Vitinha.

Federico Gatti (5/10): Endured an uneasy start, with an early mix-up with Vicario almost proving costly. Headed wide from Kalulu's cross and was sacrificed at half-time for striker Nick Woltemade.

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Midfield

Pierre Kalulu (5/10): A costly night. Operating at right wing-back, he failed to clear under pressure from Vitinha in the build-up to Baldanzi's goal, then dragged a glorious chance wide from 12 yards in first-half stoppage time. Showed attacking intent elsewhere, but those two moments defined his night.

Douglas Luiz (6/10): Saw plenty of the ball once Juve took control and teed up Kerim Alajbegovic for a first-half effort that Bijlow saved. Too many of his passes were safe and sideways, though, and he made way for Koopmeiners on 77 minutes.

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Pape Sarr (6/10): Worked hard in midfield and whipped in a dangerous cross towards Randal Kolo Muani in the first half. Struggled to influence play further forward and was replaced by Jérémie Boga on 59 minutes.

Andrea Cambiaso (6/10): Against his former club, Cambiaso had an evening to forget. He was deeply unfortunate to deflect Ehizibue's shot past his own goalkeeper, but still provided the passes for early efforts from Douglas Luiz and Alajbegovic before being replaced by Juan Cabal on 59 minutes.

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Weston McKennie (7/10): The architect of Juve's best moments. Set up Kalulu's golden chance before the break, slipped Kolo Muani through after it and later delivered the cross for Bremer's header.

Kerim Alajbegovic (6/10): Handed a start ahead of Woltemade and Koopmeiners, the youngster was Juve's most willing shooter in the first half and forced Bijlow into a save on 23 minutes. Lost possession for a dangerous Genoa break on 35 minutes and was taken off at the interval.

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Attack

Randal Kolo Muani (5/10): A frustrating night for the Frenchman, who managed only eight touches in the first half. Wasted his best moment with a heavy first touch after McKennie's through ball, though he did pull back for Woltemade's chance midway through the second half.

Substitutes & Manager

Edon Zhegrova (7/10): Came on at half-time and immediately provided the spark Juventus were missing. Booked for tugging back Ethan Meichtry, he forced Bijlow into a save with a deflected drive from the edge of the box and supplied the corner for Bremer's header and the free-kick for Koopmeiners' late strike.

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Nick Woltemade (6/10): Brought a different physical presence up front. Fired wide from the centre of the box after Kolo Muani's pull-back and saw a stoppage-time header from Boga's cross saved in the top corner.

Juan Cabal (6/10): Replaced Cambiaso on 59 minutes and gave Juve a more natural left-footed outlet, though he made little impression in the final third.

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Jérémie Boga (6/10): Replaced Sarr on 59 minutes and grew into the game late on, having a shot blocked and crossing for Woltemade's stoppage-time header.

Teun Koopmeiners (6/10): Came on in the 77th minute and came agonisingly close to a consolation, seeing a deflected effort from outside the box, set up by a short free-kick, crash against the underside of the crossbar in stoppage time.

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Luciano Spalletti (4/10): His side looked unprepared for Genoa's counter-attacking threat early on. His changes improved the rhythm after the break, but Juve still lacked a coherent Plan B to break down a deep defensive block.



