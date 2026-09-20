Juventus player ratings vs Atalanta: Gleison Bremer dominates as Bianconeri stifle Sarri’s system

Juventus delivered a highly disciplined tactical performance to secure a 2-0 victory over Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium. Luciano Spalletti’s side showed superior efficiency in the final third, breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute through Francisco Conceicao before Gleison Bremer settled the contest late in the second half. The Bianconeri controlled 53% of the possession and limited the visitors to just two shots on target throughout the ninety minutes.

Atalanta, led by former Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, struggled to find their typical rhythm against a deep-lying and compact defensive block. Despite winning five corners and showing flashes of intent through Charles De Ketelaere, the Bergamo side lacked the precision required to penetrate Juve's back three. The result moves Juventus up the Serie A table, capitalising on their 1.15 Expected Goals (xG) to punish an Atalanta side that remains inconsistent in the early stages of the campaign.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Guglielmo Vicario - 8/10

A commanding presence between the sticks, Vicario was largely untroubled but remained alert to ensure a clean sheet. He made 1 vital save and showed excellent distribution, contributing to Juve's ability to bypass Atalanta's press. His positioning effectively nullified the threat of long-range efforts from Kristensen.

Jhon Lucumi - 8/10

Lucumi was a rock on the left side of the defensive trio. He finished the game with high marks for his anticipation, helping Juventus record 7 interceptions as a team. His physical duel with Krstovic was a highlight, consistently winning his individual battles to prevent the visitors from establishing a foothold.

Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

A very tidy performance from the Frenchman, who provided balance to the backline. Kalulu was diligent in his tracking and helped the side maintain a high line when required. He was part of a unit that made 31 clearances, ensuring the penalty area remained a restricted zone for the Atalanta forwards.

Gleison Bremer - 9/10

The captain's performance was nothing short of gargantuan. Not only did he lead a defence that allowed only 0.765 xG, but he also rose highest in the 77th minute to head home the second goal and seal the victory. His aerial dominance and vocal leadership were the foundation of the Bianconeri's success.

Midfield

Weston McKennie - 7/10

Operating in a versatile role, McKennie provided the industry needed to counter Ederson in the engine room. He covered significant ground before being substituted in the 86th minute, helping to bridge the gap between the defensive block and the counter-attacking outlets.

Douglas Luiz - 7/10

The Brazilian acted as the tactical metronome for Juventus, completing a high percentage of his passes to keep the game moving. His defensive work was equally impressive, notably making a clean tackle in stoppage time to halt a late Atalanta surge. He provided the stability that allowed the wing-backs to push forward.

Mehmet Zeki Celik - 8/10

Celik was influential on the flank, providing the crucial assist for Conceicao's opening goal in the 28th minute. His delivery was consistently dangerous, and he managed his defensive duties well against the overlapping runs of Bellanova.

Kenan Alajbegovic - 6/10

A quieter outing for the youngster, who struggled to make a major impact on the game before being replaced at half-time. He showed some neat touches in tight spaces but was sacrificed tactically as Spalletti looked for more physicality in the second period.

Attack

Nicolas Gonzalez - 7/10

Gonzalez provided a constant threat with his movement between the lines. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his presence forced the Atalanta defenders out of position, creating space for others. He was substituted in the 73rd minute after a tiring shift.

Francisco Conceicao - 8/10

The match-winner in the first half, Conceicao showed great instinct to tuck away Celik's cross in the 28th minute. Although he picked up a yellow card earlier in the 22nd minute, his direct running and clinical finishing were exactly what Juve needed to break the deadlock.

Randal Kolo Muani - 7/10

Kolo Muani led the line with intelligence, acting as a focal point for the attack. His link-up play was essential in the transition, and he worked tirelessly to harass the Atalanta centre-backs, Gatti and Scalvini, before coming off in the 89th minute.

Substitutes & Manager

Pape Sarr - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Alajbegovic and brought extra energy to the midfield. He helped solidify the middle of the park as Atalanta tried to increase the tempo.

Edon Zhegrova - 7/10

A highly effective cameo. After replacing Conceicao in the 72nd minute, he provided the assist for Bremer's goal just five minutes later with a pinpoint delivery.

Teun Koopmeiners - 6/10

Introduced in the 73rd minute against his former club. He kept things simple and helped see out the result with professional game management.

Nick Woltemade - N/A

Came on in the 86th minute for McKennie. Not enough time to impact the game, though he did win a foul in stoppage time.

Lloyd Kelly - N/A

Replaced Kolo Muani in the 89th minute to add an extra layer of defensive security for the final moments.

Luciano Spalletti - 8/10

Spalletti won the tactical battle against Sarri. His decision to sit slightly deeper and exploit the wings worked perfectly, and his substitutions, particularly Zhegrova, were timed to perfection to kill the game off.