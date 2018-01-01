Juventus eye €15m-rated teenager Trincao

The Portugal youth international won the Golden Boot at the European Under-19 Championships over the summer and is wanted by the Bianconeri

Juventus are working on a deal to sign Braga forward Francisco Trincao in January, Goal understands.

The 18-year-old plays primarily as a right winger, but can also be deployed as a secondary striker, and has yet to make his breakthrough into Braga's senior team.

However, he has been capped at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level by Portugal, scoring 11 goals in 16 appearances for the Under-19 age group.

He has yet to complete 90 minutes for Braga B this season, but has made seven appearances. Last season, he scored five goals and created five more in 30 outings.

Inter are also interested in the prospect of luring Trincao away from Portugal, but Juve have been working on a deal for months, and believe they are at the front of the queue.

Trincao's agent travelled to Turin to meet with representatives of the Bianconeri last week, but Braga are thus far refusing to budge on their asking price for the teenager.

Trincao has a €15 million (£13.5m/$17.1m) release clause in his contract, and the Portuguese club want Juventus to pay in full.

And while the Serie A champions are hopeful of completing a deal, they have thus far refused to match the clause.

Trincao's reputation precedes him, having enjoyed a stunning run of form in the European Under-19 championships in the summer.

The winger shared the Golden Boot with team-mate Joao Filipe, as they both finished the tournament with five goals apiece.

Trincao even scored in the final as Portugal defeated Italy 4-3 after extra time.