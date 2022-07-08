Juventus seal Di Maria signing as Barcelona target joins on a free transfer

The Argentina winger has signed a one-year deal in Turin as he plans on returning to his homeland in the summer of 2023

Juventus have finally completed the signing of Angel Di Maria on a free transfer.

The winger had long been linked with a move to the Turin side after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of the season.

Barcelona had also been interested in landing the Argentina international, interest that was reciprocated by Di Maria himself, but now he has opted for a spell in Serie A.

How long is Di Maria's contract at Juventus?

Di Maria has agreed to a one-year contract at Juventus and will leave in the summer of 2023.

Talks with the Italian side dragged on because the club wanted to tie him to a longer deal, but the ex-Manchester United man was eager to spend just one more season in Europe before returning to Argentina to join Rosario Central, where his career began.

"We are not talking to Rosario Central, but the idea is to return," he said recently. "Everyone has the dream of going to Europe, I have already achieved it. Now my dream is to come back, but I want to do it feeling good.

"The World Cup is coming and the return to Argentine football limits you from this point of view. Unless you go to River Plate or Boca Juniors, you normally don't have a chance to take part in the national team.

"I want to continue the path in Europe to the end, but I feel the need to return to Argentina."

Why did Di Maria choose Juventus over Barcelona?

Di Maria did hold talks with Barca, but was not satisfied with their proposal.

The 34-year-old was, however, convinced that Juve's offer was the most advantageous and suggested last month that he would make the switch to Turin.

"Juve is the biggest club in Italy and is one of the teams that are interested in me," he said to ESPN. "Now I am reflecting, but I focus on holidays and family."

How is Juventus' transfer window going?

Di Maria is the first new arrival at Juventus in what is shaping up to be a busy summer.

The Bianconeri have completed one other signing, with Federico Chiesa's loan move from Fiorentina finally becoming permanent.

But things are now about to accelerate, with Juve set to announce another major new signing in the coming days as Paul Pogba prepares to return to the club from Manchester United.

Pogba spent four years with Juve after joining on a free transfer from United in 2012, but moved back to Old Trafford in 2016 in a then world-record deal.

His contract at United expired this summer, and he has now opted to make the switch back to the Italian top-flight with Juve.

Elsewhere, talks are ongoing with Roma over a move for forward Nicolo Zaniolo, who could cost up to €50 million (£43m/$53m), and similar meetings have been held with Napoli regarding the availability of defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Further additions are likely to be required, however, with Massimiliano Allegri's squad facing up to losing a host of senior players.

Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi have both left the club after their contracts expired, while Giorgio Chiellini and Douglas Costa made free transfers to MLS sides LAFC and LA Galaxy, respectively.

Merih Demiral was sold to Atalanta and Rolando Mandragora joined fellow Serie A side Fiorentina, while Alvaro Morata's loan move from Atletico Madrid was not made permanent.

The exodus may not be over, either, as Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move away, with Chelsea the favourites to sign the Dutch defender, though they face competition from Bayern Munich.

The centre-back will not be a cheap signing, however, as Juve are demanding around €120 million (£103m/$124m).

