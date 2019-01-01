Juventus confident of securing deal for PSG outcast Rabiot

The midfielder is weighing up a deal worth €7 million a season, as the Serie A champions press forward having unveiled new manager Maurizio Sarri

are confident of securing a deal to sign midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the Bianconeri hoping to seal an agreement by the end of the week.

Goal can confirm the midfielder, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the month, is weighing up a multi-year contract of €7 million (£6m/$8m) per season from the champions, with additional bonuses possible.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been personally overseeing the Rabiot pursuit and in the last few days had the opportunity to speak directly with the midfielder’s mother and agent, Veronique.

As a result, there is confidence a deal between the parties will be completed, possibly by the end of the weekend.

Juve would like a definitive answer by the end of the week as they seek to accelerate their pursuit of transfer targets following the appointment of former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri as head coach .

Rabiot has been linked with numerous clubs since he was suspended by PSG in December.

The midfielder’s family had been involved in contentious discussions over a contract renewal with the champions, though head coach Thomas Tuchel denied Rabiot’s suspension was over those negotiations and rather because of on-the-field issues .

had widely been mooted as a potential suitor, while , and have all been suggested at various points.

However, the effort put into his recruitment by Juventus went a long way toward impressing Rabiot.

Meanwhile it is not believed any Rabiot deal would preclude Juventus from continuing their pursuit of United star Paul Pogba , though such a transfer is understood to be difficult.

Juventus have also signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey on free, but the club still consider themselves thin at that position.

Article continues below

Despite being contracted through until 2021, international Sami Khederia is believed to be on the market.

In addition, there is some question over how international Blaise Matuidi will fit in with new Juventus boss Sarri.

Sarri replaced Massimiliano Allegri, who had managed the club for the previous five seasons, winning Serie A in each of those campaigns.