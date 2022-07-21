Juventus unveil starry 2022-23 away kit inspired by night matches

The new kit flawlessly captures the magic of night matches

Juventus has released their 2022-23 away kit which takes inspiration from night matches played at the team's home stadium. The club moves away from its classic striped pattern to a black colourway lit with a starry design that represents the club's history.

adidas

The carbon-coloured stars are reimaged and repeated throughout the shirt, creating a bold pattern and shimmering effect. White accents through the thin sleeve cuffs and collar add a pop of brightness. The combined design elements create a shirt that perfectly captures the night atmosphere at the Allianz Arena and the stars that grace its pitch.

adidas

The new jersey is made with 100% recycled materials and features HEAT.RDY–KEEP COOL, adidas's latest innovation designed to keep players cool and dry.

Juventus 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy

The Juventus 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from adidas and the Juventus online shop. Here's a look at the items available:

