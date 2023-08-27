Jurgen Klopp ranks Liverpool's comeback against Newcastle above Barcelona Champions League miracle - but questions 'soft' Virgil van Dijk red card

Jurgen Klopp compared Liverpool's win against Newcastle to their famous comeback against Barcelona after Virgil van Dijk was shown a "soft" red card.

Liverpool pull-off stunning comeback win at Newcastle

Klopp says win better than Barcelona comeback

Liverpool boss unhappy with Van Dijk red card

WHAT HAPPENED? Darwin Nunez scored two late goals to secure a stunning 2-1 comeback win for Liverpool away at Newcastle on Sunday. Klopp's side played with 10 men for over an hour after Virgil van Dijk was sent off, something that - in Klopp's opinion - made the victory one of the best of his tenure as manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked after the match where the win ranks, Klopp told Sky Sports: "If it was one of my best victories as a coach? Certainly! It was more difficult than the Barcelona game because we were not at Anfield.

"Oh my god - how much I enjoyed that. At half-time I said if we can turn this it is something we can tell our grandkids. I see mine in 10 days so I can tell them.

"With 10 men, in my history with over 1000 [matches] I never had something like that in that way. Against a team like Newcastle. In an atmosphere like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Liverpool boss also gave his view on Van Dijk's red card for a last-man challenge on Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. Klopp suggested the decision was harsh, as he stated: "The red card. We need to have another look. There is no active contact from Virg. There is contact but on the way to the ball there is a soft touch. For this contact, getting three days [suspended)], oh my god."

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP AND VAN DIJK? Liverpool's next match is at home to Aston Villa, who earned an impressive 3-1 win away at Burnley on Sunday. If Van Dijk's red card is upheld then he will miss that match as well as meetings with Wolves and West Ham after the international break.