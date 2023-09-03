'They executed brilliantly!' - Jurgen Klopp delighted with Liverpool's set-piece prowess in impressive win against Aston Villa

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp was exuberant over his team's performance against Aston Villa Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool win 3-0

Klopp delighted with how team performed

Reds undefeated through four matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their 3-0 thrashing of Villa, Liverpool boss Klopp was thrilled with his sides' performance. A goal from new midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and forward Mohamed Salah along with a gift of an own-goal from Villa's Matty Cash saw them through to all three points on the day.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The boys not only listened in the meetings they executed brilliantly," Klopp told Sky Sports. "What was really pleasing is that we scored two goals from set pieces and one was an own goal. We need to be 100 percent in the set piece moments as well and that was really cool."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds are now undefeated through four matches, sitting third in the Premier League table. Following a rocky opening day performance against Chelsea that resulted in a 1-1 draw, they've won three-straight outscoring their opponents 8-2 in the process.

WHAT NEXT FOR JURGEN KLOPP? The Reds manager will see his top players head off to international duty before returning to Premier League play on September 16 against Wolves.