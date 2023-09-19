Julian Nagelsmann to take over as Germany head coach until Euro 2024 - with ex-Bayern Munich manager accepting huge pay cut after finally cutting ties with Bundesliga champions

Julian Nagelsmann is all set to take over as the German national team's head coach until Euro 2024 after accepting a huge pay cut.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Bayern Munich manager, who had a contract valid with the club until 2026 despite leaving them in March, has reportedly got the clearance from the Bundesliga champions as he is now all set to join the German national team as their head coach until Euro 2024, according to the Bild.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further stated that the manager is set to take a huge pay cut to join the national team as he will receive around €4m in wages from DFB. The amount is significantly low compared to what he would have got had he been under contract at Bayern which was €20m until 2026.

WHAT NEXT? Nagelsmann and DFB have agreed in principle and the final details of his contract will be finalised in the next few days. His first match in charge of Germany could be against USA in an international friendly on October 14.