Julian Alvarez loses a tooth in Man City win and only realises when Bernardo Silva tells him

WHAT HAPPENED? City went to the top of the Premier League with a thrashing of the Cherries at the Etihad on Saturday. Jeremy Doku gave the hosts the lead in the 30th minute, before Bernardo Silva and Manuel Akanji got on the scoresheet before half-time. Phil Foden then got in on the act after the hour mark, with Luis Sinisterra grabbing a consolation for the visitors. Silva and Nathan Ake completed the scoring as Doku claimed four assists in the rout. But after Silva's first goal, the Portuguese international pointed out that striker Alvarez had a tooth missing. The Argentine World Cup winner held his hand to his mouth and looked rather surprised at the discovery. After the match, it appeared the 23-year-old had fixed his tooth problem as he showed off a full set of gnashers on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After losing two straight league games, City are back on top of the division, although Tottenham could leapfrog them if they beat Chelsea on Monday at home. With Arsenal losing to Newcastle United on Saturday, the number of teams that can stop Pep Guardiola's men defending their title may begin to grow thinner.

WHAT NEXT? City are next in action on Tuesday against Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League.