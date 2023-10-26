Another Clasico! Jude Bellingham joins Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Real Madrid team-mates to watch Barcelona basketball clash

Jude Bellingham and several team-mates were courtside to watch Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in basketball ahead of El Clasico this weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two days before El Clasico, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni, among others, were in the stands to watch Real Madrid host Barcelona in a EuroLeague basketball clash on Thursday night. Madrid held on for a narrow 65-64 win in what Los Blancos will hope is a precursor to the game at Camp Nou on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carlo Ancelotti's team sit top of La Liga, one point and two places above Barca. A win would take Madrid four points ahead of their bitter rivals but a loss would see Xaxi's side leapfrog this weekend's visitors.

WHAT NEXT? After El Clasico, Madrid take on Rayo Vallecano on November 5, while Barca travel to Real Sociedad.